Microsoft Will Now Let Users Sign in Without a Password: Here's How

Users can use the Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key and SMS or emailed codes.

Some Microsoft apps will continue to require a password, however, including Office 2010 or earlier, Remote Desktop and Xbox 360, the report said.

Similarly, those using now-unsupported versions of Windows won't be able to ditch their passwords just yet either, as the feature will only be supported on Windows 10 and Windows 11, it added.

It added that it is also working on a way to eliminate passwords for Azure AD accounts, with admins set to be able to choose whether passwords are required, allowed or don't exist for specific users.