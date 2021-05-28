Microsoft Alleges Russian Hackers Are Attacking Federal Agencies

The cyberespionage group behind the SolarWinds cyberattack is reportedly attacking government organisations, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations, said Microsoft Corporation on Thursday, 27 May.

The hacking group, dubbed as 'Nobelium', has originated from Russia, and is the same actor behind the sophisticated attacks on SolarWinds customers in 2020, according to Microsoft.

In a blog, the tech giant said that “This week, we observed cyberattacks by the threat actor Nobelium targeting government agencies, think tanks, consultants, and non-governmental organisations.”

“This wave of attacks targeted approximately 3,000 email accounts at more than 150 different organisations,” Microsoft said.