MG Astor Launched in India: Check Price in India, Specifications

Engine

MG Astor, the mid-size SUV is available only in petrol option. It comes in two engine variants of 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine, and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine unit. The former churns out 110hp and 144Nm, while the latter, which is more powerful, develops 140bhp and 210Nm of torque.

The 1.5-litre variant comes with manual transmission and 8-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT). Whereas, the 1.3-litre variant comes with 6-speed automatic transmission.