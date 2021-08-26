Battle of Smartphone Chipmakers: Why Do Users Prefer MediaTek Over Qualcomm?

Smartphones rely upon processors – also called the 'brain of a smartphone' – to carry out all tasks. These include, functioning of camera, Wi-Fi, screen, security, graphics, Bluetooth, network connectivity and other operations.

Naturally, phone enthusiasts pick a smartphone with a processor that offers just the right amount of power.

The most preferred processors that flagship phones in the market today use are Qualcomm Inc and MediaTek. Both the companies are dominant players, accounting for over 50 percent of the smartphone application processor market share.

It should be noted that Qualcomm offers Snapdragon a series of chipsets while MediaTek features Helios and Dimensity lineup.