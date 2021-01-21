Maruti Suzuki Jimny Export Commences from India, Check Details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has started with the export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries, such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki’s off-roader will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.
The units that are being exported from India are manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant.
The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally. Customers like its appeal for city driving too.
The ‘off-roader’ SUV has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide.
According to the information release by Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the all terrain SUV will be 3,645 mm long,1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall. It will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual and 4-speed torque convertor gearbox as an option.
With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature. As there is a large customer demand worldwide well beyond Suzuki Japan capacity for this model, Indian manufacturing will supplement capacity to meet this global demand.
Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny is likely to compete with Mahindra Thar.
