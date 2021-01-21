Maruti Suzuki Jimny Export Commences from India, Check Details

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has started with the export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off-roader Jimny from India. The first shipment of 184 units left from Mundra port to Latin American countries, such as Columbia and Peru. The three-door Suzuki’s off-roader will be exported to Latin America, Middle East and African markets from India.

The units that are being exported from India are manufactured at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurugram plant.

The current generation of Jimny was launched in 2018 by Suzuki Motor Corporation in Japan and has emerged as a popular choice globally. Customers like its appeal for city driving too.

The ‘off-roader’ SUV has a legacy of over 50 years, catering to customers worldwide.