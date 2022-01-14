Kia Carens Bookings Open in India: All You Need To Know

Kia Carens: All You Need to Know

The Kia Carens has a unique design, in between a SUV and an MPV. It has a sharp design that sports a sleek radiator grille, flanked by large headlamps and LED DRLs.

Additionally, it has dual tone alloy wheels, roof rails, split LED tail lights and many more exciting features.

What's interesting to note is that the Kia Carens is also touted to get the longest wheelbase in its segment.