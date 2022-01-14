Kia Carens Bookings Open in India: All You Need To Know

Kia Carens Bookings In India Open Now.
(Photo: what car)
Bookings for South Korean automaker Kia's latest car, Carens, are finally open in India from 14 January 2022.
If you want to purchase this car, you can start by booking it today by depositing a token amount of Rs 25,000. The process is fairly simple. Simply go to your nearest Kia dealership or visit the official website of Kia India.
The Kia Carens has been quite the rage in India ever since Kia motors showcased the car in November 2021. It also poses a significant threat to the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV-700, MG Hector Plus etc.
So, without further ado, let's dive into the specifications of the Kia Carens.
The Kia Carens has a unique design, in between a SUV and an MPV. It has a sharp design that sports a sleek radiator grille, flanked by large headlamps and LED DRLs.
Additionally, it has dual tone alloy wheels, roof rails, split LED tail lights and many more exciting features.
What's interesting to note is that the Kia Carens is also touted to get the longest wheelbase in its segment.
In addition to this, the Kia Carens' six or seven seater model will be available to customers in five variants, namely, Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
It is said to be enabled with the latest technologies and features and we can't wait for Kia motors to spill more details in this regard.
The current list of Kia Carens' features that is open to public is a sunroof, smart pure air purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second row seats with one touch easy electric tumble function, a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, new gen Kia Connect and Bose premium sound system with eight speakers amongst others.
In terms of engine, the Kia Carens' engine options include a 138 bhp 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, a 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, and a 113 bhp 1.5-litre diesel engine.
Besides this, buyers also have three transmission options, a six-speed manual gearbox, a six-speed automatic, and a seven-speed DCT automatic gearbox with paddle shifters.
For more details on the Kia Carens, please check this space.
