Is MyJio Android App Violating Google’s Ad Policies?

As Jio’s 4G network coverage continues to rapidly expand with 400 million users using its services everyday, a new report has suggested that My Jio application is displaying full screen advertisements, disrupting the user’s experience and violating Google Play store’s policies.
Google’s Ad policy mentions that Ads associated with an application must not interfere with other apps or should not disrupt any operation of the device. According to a report by XDA developers, My Jio app may be ciolating this policy.
My Jio application is a one stop destination for managing your Jio devices, recharging your data plan, making UPI payments,watching movies, reading News, playing games, and a lot more.
Using MyJio app users can activate a range of plans and high speed data balance. “You can also view your active 4G plan along with validity, check usage details for your calls, messages & data, generate detailed statements for up to 6 months, locate nearby stores or JioNet hotspots, update registered mobile number or email ID, get support from FAQs, How to videos, Troubleshoot, Helpful tips or you can also talk to our virtual assistant ‘Hello Jio’ for all your queries”, read the description on Jio website.
According to a report by XDA developers, My Jio application is abruptly displaying full screen banner advertisements on the user’s home screen. The report suggests that this is a violation of Google’s Play Store Advertisement Policy which restrains applications from displaying third party ads.
“We’ve examined the app, and there are hints that the banner is triggered upon toggling flight mode and when unplugging the device from charge. But those common actions do not trigger the banner every time, and it appears rather infrequently,” read a statement from a report published by XDA developers.
“We don’t allow apps that contain deceptive or disruptive ads. Ads must only be displayed within the app serving them. We consider ads served in your app as part of your app. The ads shown in your app must be compliant with all our policies”,states Google’s ad policies.
In order to stop these ads from displaying abruptly on your screen you can try re-installing the application and see if there are any possible new updates.
You can also try using an AdBlocker to stop these ads from appearing on your home screen. The most widely suggested solution is to disable permission request from your My Jio app. If nothing works, users can simply uninstall the MyJio app.
