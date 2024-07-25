Is ‘Efficient Law’ a Misnomer? A Look at the Draft Digital Competition Bill

The Committee of Digital Competition Law (CDCL), formed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, GOI has recently recommended the enactment of a Digital Competition Act (DCA).

The Committee, after conducting exhaustive research, has held that the proceedings under the extant framework, ie, the Competition Act, 2002, are time-consuming and there is merit in enacting additional legislation to address competition concerns arising out of the digital markets. This has been done in line with global practices and the DCA seeks to further incorporate the ex-ante rule under the Indian legal framework.

The CDCL was formed by the Indian government following the recommendation given by the Standing Committee on Finance on anti-competitive practices of Big Tech.