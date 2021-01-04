IRCTC Website, App Revamped: Check New Design and Features 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, 31 December, launched a completely revamped IRCTC website, along with the Rail Connect App.

“The Railways is committed to serving the nation, and constantly working to augment its services to further improve the rail travel experience. This upgraded e-ticketing platform for booking of online railway tickets will enhance passenger convenience,” said Goyal.

“IRCTC should continue to work towards constantly improving the website and ensure that is second to none in the world as per the Digital India mission and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Goyal added.

The Railways launched the next generation E-ticketing (NGeT) system in 2014 to provide seamless e-ticketing services - higher booking loads and better user interface, through the IRCTC.