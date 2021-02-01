Android Worm Can Creep into Your Phone, WhatsApp Issues Advisory 

Stefanko, in a Youtube Video explained that the Android worm enters your phone through a WhatsApp text message and uploads ‘Adwares’ (a virus that displays unwanted advertisements).



According to a report by Digital Information World, users usually receive a message from their contact number or an unknown number, asking them to click on a download link to win a free Huawei smartphone. As soon as they tap on the link, a phoney app gets downloaded in the phone.

To make the users believe that the message is not false, a fake Google Play Page will also be shown. However, when you click on the ‘install’ button the Android worm enters your phone.