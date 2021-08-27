India's New Drone Policy: Who Can Fly Drones? Do You Need Licence?

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Thursday, 26 August, released the new drone policy that concretises the draft policy released earlier this summer.

Based on the feedback, the government has decided to repeal the UAS Rules, 2021, and replace them with the liberalised Drone Rules, 2021.

Drones are officially known as 'Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS)' and are useful in different sectors including transportation, agriculture, defence, law enforcement, surveillance, and emergency response among many.