Indian Smartphone Insurance Market to Touch $500 Million by 2025

"Smartphone insurance is truly evolving as a great opportunity for the Indian general insurance industry, with India on the path to become the largest smartphone market in the world, and the customer base getting increasingly aware of the benefits of owning a smartphone insurance," said Abhishek Chauhan, India Consulting Head of RedSeer.

The report added that some unlicensed players which are operating as quasi-insurers have found support from various investors indicating a lack of awareness in the risks associated with particular smartphone models.

A critical requirement for the sustainable growth of this segment is the importance of the regulators to interview to ensure consumers interests are protected.