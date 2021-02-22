Using Incognito Mode? Your Data is Still At Risk, Says Research

Modern web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, and Edge allow its users to surf the internet via incognito mode in order to prevent them from being tracked. The private mode is expected to flush all cookies, browsing history and cache data, as soon as users close the browser window.

However, a new security research conducted by the University of Illinois, in Chicago came up with a method to track Internet users even if they clear cookies and browsing cache.

According to security researchers, websites can use favicons to identify and track the users’ data, even if the user enables incognito mode, clears all browser cache and cookies, or even installs an Adblocker.

But, what are favicons and how are they being used to track your data? Here’s everything you need to know.