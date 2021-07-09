ICICI Bank Shuts LRS Route for Crypto Traders: Is This A Viable Move?

LRS has been a major source for crypto investments. An industry source on the condition of anonymity told The Quint that in the recent times, when the banks declined transaction to crypto exchanges, LRS became a prominent route to send money abroad to acquaintances to invest in crypto.

With several reports claiming that cryptocurrencies might be banned in India, most people are not sure about crypto's future in the country. Therefore, they use the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) to invest in crypto and do it outside the country.

"Students who are studying abroad, their kith and kin used to send money and then it was used to buy crypto. Over the last couple of months this has been regular practice," the source added.