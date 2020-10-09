How to View COVID-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai via Google Maps

In its latest update, Google Maps has now started displaying demarcated COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai. The search giant stated that it is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sourcing accurate information regarding the COVID-19 containment zones in the city.
Google Maps also shows the ability to search for COVID-19 testing centres in India. Both the containment zone display and COVID-19 test centre features are available on Android and iOS devices and is part of the latest update on Google Maps.
Users can also select any of the data sources used by Google, such as the BMC, and be directed to the respective data source website.
Although the new containment zone layers is limited to Mumbai, users across India can use the COVID-19 Info layer to access state level data and statistics on COVID-19 cases. The layer also provides statistics for COVID-19 cases for other countries as well.
Published: undefined