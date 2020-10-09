How to View COVID-19 Containment Zones in Mumbai via Google Maps

The features are available on Android and iOS devices and is part of the latest update on Google Maps.

Mumbai COVID Containment Zones on Google Maps: Google Maps will now show COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai. | (Photo: Screenshot of Google Maps Android App)

In its latest update, Google Maps has now started displaying demarcated COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai. The search giant stated that it is working closely with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for sourcing accurate information regarding the COVID-19 containment zones in the city.

Google Maps also shows the ability to search for COVID-19 testing centres in India. Both the containment zone display and COVID-19 test centre features are available on Android and iOS devices and is part of the latest update on Google Maps.