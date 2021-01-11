How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on Apple, Android Smartphones
Here are steps on how to schedule WhatsApp messages on your Android smartphones and Apple iPhone.
You can schedule messages on WhatsApp. Image used for representation only. | (File Photo: IANS)
Even though Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, hosts many good features, the ability to schedule messages is one thing it seems to lack. However, there are some workarounds that have been used to avail this feature, with the use of third-party apps, and SKEDit is one such app.
Here is How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on Android Phones:
On the next screen, you have to grant permission, tap Enable Accessibility > SKEDit > toggle on Use service > Allow. Now, return to the app
Fill in the details, add the recipient, enter your message, set the schedule date and time and select if you wish to wish to repeat the scheduled message or not.
Below, you will see one final toggle — ask me before sending. Toggle it on > tap the tick icon > your message will now be scheduled.
However, if you keep the ‘Ask me’ before sending toggled off, in that case when you tap the tick icon, you'll be asked to disable your phone's screen lock. You will also be asked to disable your phone's battery optimisation as well.
Here is How to Schedule WhatsApp Messages on iPhone:
Tap the + icon in the top-right corner and tap ‘Create Personal Automation’
On the next screen, tap ‘Time of Day’ to schedule when to run your automation. In this case, select the dates and times when you want to schedule WhatsApp messages. Once that is done, tap ‘Next’.
Tap ‘Add Action’ and then in the search bar type ‘Text’ and from the list of actions that appear, select ‘Text’.
After that, enter your message in the text field. This message is whatever you want to schedule.
After you're done entering your message, tap the + icon below the text field and in the search bar look for WhatsApp.
From the list of actions that appear, select ‘Send Message’ via WhatsApp. Choose the recipient and hit ‘Next’. Finally, on the next screen, tap ‘Done’.
Now at the scheduled time, you'll get a notification from the ‘Shortcuts’ app. Tap the notification and it will open WhatsApp with your message pasted in the text field. All you have to do is hit ‘Send’.
