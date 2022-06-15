How To Pay Traffic eChallan Online at Parivahan - A Step-by-Step Guide

Delhi Traffic eChallan - How to Pay Online
We should be extremely careful while driving and make sure to follow all the traffic rules diligently. Breaking traffic rules like rash driving, over-speeding, ditching the red lights, etc may land us into trouble and we will have to pay the traffic challan. eChallan is an online payment that is being paid by the citizens who violate the traffic rules and regulations issued by the traffic department.
Before the launch of eChallan, traffic violators had to pay the challan offline and it was really hectic, especially for the working people. eChallan is the digitized version of conventional challans. eChallans can be easily paid online through a web interface called 'Parivahan'.
Go to the official website of Parivahan (parivahan.gov.in).
On the homepage, click on the section 'Online Services'. In the dropdown menu, select eChallan and follow the link echallan.parivahan.gov.in.
Enter your username, password, and complete the process by verifying the captcha and then hit the 'submit' button.
Click on 'Get Challan Details' and follow the link https://echallan.parivahan.gov.in/index/accused-challan
You will be asked to enter challan number, vehicle number, or DL number. Submit any one of these and complete the process by verifying the captcha.
You will get all the challan details including challan date, challan amount, challan number, vehicle number, vehicle owner's name, and so on.
Click on the "Pay Now" and you will be asked to enter your registered mobile number. Submit your mobile number and click on 'Send OTP'.
Enter the OTP and hit the submit button.
Choose the payment gateway of your choice, accept terms & conditions, and click on 'Continue'.
Enter the payment mode, complete the payment details, and hit the 'Pay Now' button.
You will get a successful payment message once the payment is complete.
You can also check the payment status by following some easy steps. Enter the vehicle number, verify the captcha, and then hit the 'Get Detail' button. Once you complete all these steps, you will receive your payment details for your eChallan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)