Hostile Pegasus Code Found in an iPhone, Apple Offers Fix in New Software Update

In a document on security content of iOS 14.8, Apple said, “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.”

Head of Apple security engineering and architecture Ivan Krstić thanked Citizen Lab in an email, and lauded them for "successfully completing the very difficult work of obtaining a sample of this exploit so we could develop this fix quickly.”

The email added, "Attacks like the ones described are highly sophisticated, cost millions of dollars to develop, often have a short shelf life, and are used to target specific individuals. While that means they are not a threat to the overwhelming majority of our users, we continue to work tirelessly to defend all our customers, and we are constantly adding new protections for their devices and data.”