How to Check If A Personal Loan App Can Be Trusted

Getting personal loans from authorised banks might require a lot of paperwork and considerable amount of time. However, many small mobile application-based startups are now offering loans within minutes and without any documentation.

This means that you can get instant cash worth lakhs within minutes. But, these money lending mobile applications charge high rates of interest, and cannot be completely trusted as legitimate lenders.

Here’s why.

Recently, Google removed about 100 personal loan apps violating its users’ safety. These apps were allegedly charging higher interest rates, collecting personal data and misusing them for unlawful practices.

So, If you’re looking to borrow money from instant mobile apps, the best practice would be to verify these apps firsthand.