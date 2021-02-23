How to Check If A Personal Loan App Can Be Trusted

Getting personal loans from authorised banks might require a lot of paperwork and considerable amount of time. However, many small mobile application-based startups are now offering loans within minutes and without any documentation.
This means that you can get instant cash worth lakhs within minutes. But, these money lending mobile applications charge high rates of interest, and cannot be completely trusted as legitimate lenders.
Here’s why.
Recently, Google removed about 100 personal loan apps violating its users’ safety. These apps were allegedly charging higher interest rates, collecting personal data and misusing them for unlawful practices.
So, If you’re looking to borrow money from instant mobile apps, the best practice would be to verify these apps firsthand.
Before applying for a loan, run a quick Google search to see if the company is registered with RBI or not. Companies that are regulated by RBI are forced to follow regulatory guidelines, and have a strict code of conduct. If a lender application is not approved by RBI, chances are it will not be bound to any privacy policies.
If the mobile-based loan app does not have a website, do not trust such applications. Even if you find the website listed, always check for ‘https’ in the url. A reliable lender will always make sure that the connection to their website is secure and shield its identity from cyber criminals who steal data.
Every lender should have a registered physical address, a phone number and an email address as well. In case you do not find any of these details, it is a red flag and chances are this is a fraudulent loan app.
Always check for rates of interest, and late fee structure before applying for any loans. If in any case, the lender shows lack of transparency in loan interest amount and approves loan without verification of your credit scores, it is most likely a scam.
Search for reviews of the company on Google Play Store so you can familiarise yourself with what you’re getting into. Look for trusted websites and check their review of the application.
Here we have listed the best apps for instant personal loans:
