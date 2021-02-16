Here’s How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

COVID-19 tracking app Aarogya Setu has now been integrated with India’s first vaccination app CoWIN. This will enable users to access information on vaccination and will also allow them to download vaccination e-certificates.
Aarogya Setu app was launched in April 2020, which allows users to track the number of people infected with COVID-19 in their locality.
"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination? Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination,”tweeted Aarogya Setu from its official handle.
Although both the apps have been merged, the vaccination drive is not yet available for the general public. Here’s how to access the COWIN section.
To download COVID vaccination e-certificate you need to download Aarogya Setu app from Google Play Store for android devices and AppStore on iOS devices. Follow the steps to download certificate:
Open ‘Aarogya Setu’ app.
Once the app opens, turn on Bluetooth to get access to the application.
Now, head to CoWIN section located on the right hand side of your screen
You will now see three options namely Vaccination Information, Vaccination Certificate,and Vaccination Dashboard.
Head to ‘Vaccination Certificate’ by simply tapping on ‘Proceed’.
Enter the 14-digit Beneficiary ID.
Now, tap on ‘ GET CERTIFICATE’ option.
Your vaccination certificate will be downloaded to your device.
Note: You can only receive vaccination certificate if you have at least received one dose of vaccine. You must also have the 14-digit Beneficiary code with you. Also, you need to be registered on CoWIN platform from the same mobile number that Aarogya Setu app was registered with.
How to Access COVID Vaccination Information Area-Wise?