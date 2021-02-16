Here’s How to Download COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate

"Need information on COVID-19 Vaccination? Co-WIN details are live on Aarogya Setu. Access Vaccination Information, view Co-WIN Dashboard and download your Vaccination Certificates if you have received at least one dose of COVID-19 Vaccination,”tweeted Aarogya Setu from its official handle.

Although both the apps have been merged, the vaccination drive is not yet available for the general public. Here’s how to access the COWIN section.