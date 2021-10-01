Here's How Google Lens' New Feature Will Help You Shop Better

You can tap on the Lens icon when you’re looking at any product, and ask Google to find you the same product on the internet.
Google on Thursday, 30 September, at the 'Search on' livestream event announced the latest in AI to Google’s products, giving people new ways to search and explore information in more natural and intuitive ways.
Google users will now be able to soon combine images and text in search queries, a feature that could help the company expand its role in e-commerce and dominance in online video.
Google Lens lets you search what you see using just your camera or a photo.
With this new capability, you can tap on the Lens icon when you’re looking at a picture of any product, for instance a shirt, and ask Google to find you the same pattern.
This helps when you’re looking for something that might be difficult to describe accurately with words alone.
MUM will unlock deeper insights and connect you with content on the web that you wouldn’t have otherwise found.
Earlier this year at Google I/O event, the company announced something called Multitask Unified Model (MUM), to make search more intuitive.
For instance, you search for “acrylic painting,” Google understands how people typically explore this topic, and shows the aspects people are likely to look at first. For example, Google can identify more than 350 topics related to acrylic painting, and help you find the right path to take.
In the future, MUM will unlock deeper insights and connect you with content on the web that you wouldn’t have otherwise found, Google said in a statement.
