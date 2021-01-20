Facing Problems While Using Signal App? Here Are the Solutions

After Signal's servers crashed on January 15, 2021, users were unable to send or receive any messages. Here's how to fix it:

Click on the chat where you are not able to receive any message or ‘Out of Sync’ error is displayed.

In the chatbox, click on the three-dot menu located on the top right of the screen.

Choose 'Reset Secure Option', and your chats will be available.

In case the problem does not solve, you can try reinstalling Signal.

If you see ‘Bad Encrypted Message’ on your chat. You do not have to worry, informed Signal. “The errors do not affect chat security and will automatically be fixed in the next update," announced Signal on Twitter.