Facing Problems While Using Signal App? Here Are the Solutions

After the updated WhatsApp privacy policy crisis, millions of WhatsApp users switched to Signal, considering it to be a better and safer alternative. However, several Signal users complained of problems such as ‘Bad Encrypted Message’ error being displayed, and ‘Out of sync’ issues, which means users were unable to send or receive any messages, among other concerns.
How to fix ‘Bad Encrypted Messages’ and ‘Out of Sync’ issues?
After Signal's servers crashed on January 15, 2021, users were unable to send or receive any messages. Here's how to fix it:
In case the problem does not solve, you can try reinstalling Signal.
If you see ‘Bad Encrypted Message’ on your chat. You do not have to worry, informed Signal. “The errors do not affect chat security and will automatically be fixed in the next update," announced Signal on Twitter.
How to make Signal your default SMS app?
If you want all of your conversations to happen in one place you can easily make Signal your default SMS application in these four simple steps:
How to turn off ‘Read Receipts’ option on Signal app?
Read receipts are indicators that inform the sender whether their message was read or not. If you do not want people to know whether we've seen their message, you can disable the 'Read Receipts' indicator by following these simple steps:
How to stop receiving notifications every time a user joins Signal?
As a lot of people are switching to Signal, and every time a new friend joins, you are alerted. Signal allows you to disable these alerts on your phone. All you need to do is:
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined