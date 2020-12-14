Google Services Including Gmail, YouTube Suffer Temporary Outage

Google services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Search were down momentarily on Monday, 14 December, for several users across the world. Google has officially acknowledged the issue and is yet to provide a reason for the same.
Google designates system crashes into three segments – No Issues, Service Disruption and Service Outage. According to the Google Workspace Status Dashboard, most of the company products were down from 5:25 pm IST to 6:22 pm IST.
“We are aware that many of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now – our team is aware and looking into it. We'll update you here as soon as we have more news: Team YouTube,” read the Google statement.
The Google Workspace Status Dashboard has been updated by the company and the following services were ticked as down:
Downdetector, which detects platform shutdowns and crashes, reported over 36,000 crash reports for YouTube. Reports suggest that the services have now been restored for most users.
Published: 14 Dec 2020,05:50 PM IST