Google News Showcase Inks Deal With 30 Indian Publishers

Tech giant Google on Tuesday, 18 May, sealed agreements with 30 Indian publishers to offer access to some of their content on its platform – News Showcase.

It is an enhanced news app designed by Google, and it was launched in 2020. News Showcase helps participating publishers share “their expertise and editorial voice through an enhanced storytelling experience”.

This app provides access to featured content, where readers will have to pay to read 'paywalled’ content by news publishers. Several media reports suggest that Google has invested 1 billion dollars to support this initiative.