IPL, Coronavirus Tops Google India’s ‘Year in Search 2020’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the top trending query on Google Search, while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic takes the second spot, according to Google India's 'Year in Search' results announced on Wednesday, 11 December.

"From the global pandemic to the history-making US elections, the year in search continues to recapitulate the top search trends, offering a unique perspective to the questions internet users have asked on Google Search," the company said.

Trending search terms this year were dominated by the concern around the global pandemic, with a surge in questions about coronavirus.

While the excitement around the IPL made it to the top trending query, the US elections triggered significant search activity along with the Bihar elections and the Delhi elections.