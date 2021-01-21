Google Chrome’s New Update Introduces Improved Password Protection
Chrome 88 includes a new feature to quickly check and edit weak or compromised passwords.
Google Chrome gets a new set of features this week. | (Photo: The Quint)
Google Chrome's latest version '88' has geared up the security game by updating its password protection features that will let users identify weak passwords and quickly edit them.
According to a blog post by Google, users can now spot weak passwords and "take action easily". This feature can be accessed manually by pasting chrome://settings/passwords in your address bar.
Google Chrome informed in the blog post that the new features will be rolled out over the coming weeks for both android and computer devices.
Google password manager
How to check for weak and compromised passwords?
In Chrome 88, you can now complete a simple check by following these steps:
- Open Google Chrome.
- Click on the key icon under your profile image located on the top right-hand corner of your screen.
- Under 'Check passwords' the list of weak and compromised passwords will be available.
Run a safety check on Google
How to run a safety check in Chrome 88?
The new 'safety check' feature tells you if the passwords you’ve asked Chrome to remember have been compromised , and if so, how to fix them.Take the ‘Safety Check’ by following these steps:
- Open Google Chrome.
- Click on the key icon under your profile image located on the top right-hand corner of your screen.
- Under 'Safety check' click on the 'Check now' option where you will be able to review compromised passwords and make necessary changes
