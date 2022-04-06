Garena Free Fire Rewards: How to Avail Redeem Codes for 06 April

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 06 April
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is back with new redeem codes for its users. Redeem codes — which are made up of 12 characters, consisting capital letters and numbers — can be used by game players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
However, while claiming a reward, users must check the validity of the redeem code, as expired redeem codes cannot claim rewards.
Follow these steps to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 06 April 2022.
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FFWT 6K3L S2UO
FFMU 8S2D X3ST
FFR1 WOBS 8OCT
FFAD ZUH5 T996
FFXB WGEW DB57
FF1D 2S82 W1Q8
FFYX YUPH N5BX
FFXG AXHK 9EPE
FFZL Z939 CDCM
FFJU IMPV Y1EG
FF8X G1B4 TQE4
FFG9 TQ9W TYVU
FFIE NGGT DL9W
FFBU ECG4 WMHN
FFR3 EVVU HGVX
FFKD 1XA4 23JE
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
