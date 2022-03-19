Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes: Here's How to Claim Rewards for 19 March

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 19 March
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire game is back with redeem codes and rewards for Saturday, 19 March 2022. For those who are not aware of it, Garena Free Fire is a popular battle game which allows a total of 50 gamers to participate in each round. Each round is played for 10 minutes.
Redeem code in Garena Free Fire game is a 12-digit code comprising of number and alphabets which can be used to claim rewards and in-game items for free.
In order to claim rewards using redeem codes, gamers are required to go to the official website of website of the Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's how to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FJ5T-64SQ-E123
FR65-RSFE-B6UM
F8JH-GFDU-GERT
F8H7-GFD6-YWJ3
F56B-7N8J-MKI7
FU6Y-54TG-D2U7
6C5S-43AE-Q1FR
F23E-R7F6-5TCR
FF3G-NMTG-OI8V
FC6X-TSGW-BEN4
FMK8-YHKI-87FY
FK56-OYH9-8G7F
F2ST-GWN4-TYHK
IG87-65S4-AEQW
