Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 26 April?

How to get Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26 April
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game which releases redeem codes for its users. These redeem codes are used by players to claim rewards and other in-game items, for free.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Tuesday, 26 April 2022.
FF0Y SJBL WZX8
FFG8 TR01 TUOG
FFDF BRMS M444
FFAK 8OLE B96B
FFC2 UH6R 9TNX
FFPY WV16 W4T9
IMAGE 2ZFK 94T7
FF0N TOIE 9TS0
FFSO A4IE W4JK
FF02 5A2D 1LKS
FF3L LVOJ 0FEQ
FF4B 50XP 3P3W
FFRV Z1RA 119U
FFIK ON0H ESE4
FFG7 5Z7Z AQXE
FF7R MSKH 2Q5Y
Visit the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
