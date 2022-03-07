Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 07 March Released: How to Claim Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 March 2022 released.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Popular Battle game, Garena Free Fire is back with its redeem codes for Monday, 07 March 2022. Each round of the game is of 10 minutes and it allows up to 50 gamers to participate in it.
Moreover, Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire game are a 12-digit code consisting of capital letters and number, which are used by gamers to claim rewards and in-game items for free.
If you are also a Garena Free Fire player, them you can avail the redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
FV3B NHJU 76ET
5RGH TJGI 9B8V
76T5 RSFW GHJR
ITG9 B8UV YHSM
FG6H JI87 3T47
654A RQF2 3EYR
F65R SWF3 456Y
IH98 BYFH R567
LOU0 J9N8 BV7Y
CT0F ZAGY Q651
4E2F G3EH RFU8
7V65 CX4E SD8C
VB45 TJKY 7ION
B87V 6C5X RS4F
E4B5 N6KG OB98
V7D6 EY4J 5O6Y
ER67 8P0I J9IB
UJVH CNSA JQU7
265R 3F4R GTBH
JBV 87D6 S5WR
FBN9 W3O4 T9G8
76TR SDW3 GH4R
