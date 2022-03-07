Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 07 March Released: How to Claim Rewards

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 March 2022 released.

|

(Photo: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 2 March 2022 released.</p></div>

Popular Battle game, Garena Free Fire is back with its redeem codes for Monday, 07 March 2022. Each round of the game is of 10 minutes and it allows up to 50 gamers to participate in it.

Moreover, Redeem Codes in Garena Free Fire game are a 12-digit code consisting of capital letters and number, which are used by gamers to claim rewards and in-game items for free.

If you are also a Garena Free Fire player, them you can avail the redeem codes from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Here's how to get redeem codes in Garena Free Fire game.

How to Get Redeem Codes and Rewards in Garena Free Fire Game?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 07 March

  • FV3B NHJU 76ET

  • 5RGH TJGI 9B8V

  • 76T5 RSFW GHJR

  • ITG9 B8UV YHSM

  • FG6H JI87 3T47

  • 654A RQF2 3EYR

  • F65R SWF3 456Y

  • IH98 BYFH R567

  • LOU0 J9N8 BV7Y

  • CT0F ZAGY Q651

  • 4E2F G3EH RFU8

  • 7V65 CX4E SD8C

  • VB45 TJKY 7ION

  • B87V 6C5X RS4F

  • E4B5 N6KG OB98

  • V7D6 EY4J 5O6Y

  • ER67 8P0I J9IB

  • UJVH CNSA JQU7

  • 265R 3F4R GTBH

  • JBV 87D6 S5WR

  • FBN9 W3O4 T9G8

  • 76TR SDW3 GH4R

