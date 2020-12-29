Xiaomi Mi 11 Launched in China with Snapdragon 888, No Charger 

With a major specifications bump, Xiaomi on Monday, 28 December launched the Mi 11, its newest flagship smartphone. Similar to the Apple iPhone 12, Xiaomi will not be including a charger in the box.

The new Xiaomi phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device houses a 4,600mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The smartphone features a 6.81-inch WQHD (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution AMOLED screen, HDR10+ support, P3 colour spectrum and Corning gorilla Glass Victus.

There is a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.33-inch large sensor, 7P lens and f/1.85 aperture in addition to a 123-degree wide-angle 13MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel telephoto/macro lens.