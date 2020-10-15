Xiaomi Mi 10T & Mi 10T Pro Launched in India Starting at Rs 35,999

Both the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro come with 5,000mAh of battery juice.

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi has launched two new smartphones in the Indian market, the Mi 10T and the Mi 10T Pro, which were globally unveiled in March this year. Where the Mi 10T has been priced starting at Rs 35,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant, the Mi 10T Pro will carry a price tag of Rs 37,999, which comes with 8GB of RAM. In this price range, the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro competes with the Google Pixel 4a and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Only two colour options have been made available with the Mi 10T – black and silver – while the Pro variant adds another blue version to its lineup. Pre-orders for the Mi 10T and the 10T Pro will start 16 October.

Mi 10T Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 6GB/8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 64MP+13MP+5MP

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: Rs 35,999/Rs 37,999

Mi 10T Pro Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+

Processor: Snapdragon 865

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Rear camera: 108MP+13MP+5MP

Front camera: 20MP

Battery: 5,000mAh

Price: Rs 39,999

Xiaomi Mi 10T

The Xiaomi Mi 10T is a dual SIM device sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and protected by Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with a 144Hz refresh rate, which is one of the first devices in this price range to offer such a feature. Powering this device is a Snapdragon 865 processor coupled with RAM options between 6GB and 8GB. You get 128G of onboard storage, which is not expandable.

On the rear, you get a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. The front houses a 20-megapixel snapper.

There is ample battery juice available on this one thanks to a 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 33W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Most of the specifications on the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro as the same as the Mi 10 expect the Pro variant comes with a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back and offers a 256GB in-built storage variant with this device, with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Further, it also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and dual speakers on board. The remaining specifications, including the display size and the resolution, are exactly the same as the 10T.