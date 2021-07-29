Will BlackBerry Phones Be Making A Comeback Soon? What Can You Expect?

The latest development is that OnwardMobility has launched a ‘Pre-Commitment Program,’ which is essentially an email newsletter for updates on the phone.

The company has promised “product, feature, and availability updates before the general public as well as the option to provide feedback and suggestions."

The form released by the company asks people which mobile networks they would like to use with the phone, as well as how many phones they plan on purchasing.

All of the inputs given by the users on the program will be taken seriously, claims the company's 'Pre-commitment Program'.

But the biggest hint which confirms that OnwardMobility is coming out with a new smartphone is that the company has said users on the program will be able to pre-order the device.

Furthermore, the company has assured its fans that those who register on the form will be the first ones in the world to receive the new smartphone.