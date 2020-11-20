Samsung M12 Renders Reveal Quad Camera Setup, 7,000 mAh Battery

The smartphone is rumoured to launch with a price tag of Rs 13,000 approximately.

Samsung is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed Samsung Galaxy M12, which will house a 7,000 mAh battery. According to rumours, the phone is likely to launch in early 2021.

Renders of the phone designed by Voice.com supports the design of the recently launched Samsung Galaxy A42 5G. The rear pf the phone holds a square module which houses four seasons and the flash is located below the module.

The renders further reveal that the Samsun Galaxy M12 may have a two-tone textured finish, similar to Google Pixel 3 series. The phone may have a 6.5 inch flat display and have a tear drop shaped notch.

The renders suggest that Samsung Galaxy M12 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The speaker grille and the 3.5mm audio jack also sits alongside the charging port.

