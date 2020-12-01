Samsung Galaxy S21 Renders Leaked; Check New Designs and Colours

Latest renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 have surfaced online, offering a glimpse into upcoming flagships design and its possible colour variants. The phone is expected to launch in January 2021.
According to renders tipped by a Twitter user with the username Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is in light pink, violet, black, silver and grey.
The renders depict a metallic finish for the phone and also hosts three vertically placed rear cameras. The phone is expected to launch in three variants: Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ ,and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
According to an NDTV report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will run on One UI 3.1, based on Android 11. The phone is tipped to powered by the Snapdragon 875 and the Exynos 2100SoC. The phone may sport a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath all the processing power, the Samsung Galaxy S21 will also house 4,000mAh battery.
