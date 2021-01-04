Samsung Confirms It’ll Unveil Galaxy S21 Smartphone on 14 January

Samsung Electronics on Monday, 4 January, confirmed that new models of its flagship smartphone, the new Samsung Galaxy S21, will be unveiled next week on 14 January as the South Korean tech giant tries to fend off challenges from its competitors.
"Over the past year, mobile technology has taken center stage in everyday life as people are working remotely and spending more time at home," Samsung said in its invitation to the event.
"The accelerated transition to a mobile-first world brings with it the need for devices that can transform everyday life into an extraordinary experience," it added.
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone vendor, has been holding the event every February to unveil its new smartphones for the first half of the year, but the company decided to introduce them early this time to better cope with challenging market situations.
The high-end S1 Ultra is reportedly to support the S-Pen stylus that has been used for the Galaxy Note phablets, reports Yonhap news agency.
The teaser video for the unpacked Galaxy Unpacked event showed that the Galaxy S21 series will have an enhanced rear camera module design and come with a phantom violet color option.
