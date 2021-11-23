Redmi Note 11T 5G to Come With 6nm Chipset: Check Expected Price and Specs

Redmi Note 11 5G to launch on 30 November in India.
(Photo: Amazon.in)
Redmi Note 11T 5G: Smartphone company Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on 30 November 2021. The device is expected to be the Indian variant of Redmi Note 11 smartphone, which was launched last month in China.
With only few days left to the launch, the company has announced that Redmi Note 11T 5G smartphone will be supported by 33W fast charging. Moreover, the company also claims that it will be the fastest 5G Redmi smartphone.
Xiaomi India's managing director Manu Kumar Jain also revealed that the Redmi Note 11T 5G will be the first Redmi smartphone, which will come with a 6nm chipset.
No official information has been revealed about the price range of Redmi Note 11T 5G. However, here are some details about the price of Redmi Note 11 in China.
4GB RAM + 128GB priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs 14,000)
6GB RAM + 128GB priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 1,400)
8GB RAM + 256GB priced at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs 17,500)
Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to come with 6.6-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
It is expected to use MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor.
The device is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery, which will be supported by 33W charge.
Redmi Note 11T 5G is expected to sport triple-rear camera setup. It may include 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultra-wide, and 5MP macro lens. At the front, it is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera.
