Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Designed by Jose Levy Launched

Realme on Thursday, 23 December, launched the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds alongside the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatches in India.

Designed by popular artist José Lévy, the earphones sport a smooth glossy mirror finish. These are an addition to the already available white and black options. The features of the new Master Edition variant is identical to the standard Relame Buds Air Pro, priced at Rs 4,999.

Realme Buds Air Pro is available in soul white and rock black colours, and is equipped with customised S1 high-performance noise cancellation chip, which prompts good noise cancellation effect while consuming low power.