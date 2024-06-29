Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Specifications, Price Range, Availability, Design, & Sale Date

advertisement
Oppo Reno 12F 5G: Oppo has officially introduced the Reno 12F 5G as a close version of the Oppo Reno 12 and Oppo Reno 12 Pro. According to the latest details, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G phone is offered in two colour options and operates on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage onboard. Interested buyers must check the latest announcements about the smartphone before purchasing the model. All the key specifications are mentioned online.
The Oppo Reno 12F 5G includes several AI features like AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak. The brand-new smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. Buyers should know the specifications, design, and price range of the new smartphone. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements online.
Let's take a look at the price, specifications, and other details about the Oppo Reno 12F 5G here. Read till the end to know all the important updates about the smartphone before purchasing it.
According to the latest details, the Chinese tech brand has not announced the price and availability details of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G. One should note that it is currently listed on Oppo's global website and is offered in two colours - Amber Orange and Olive Green.
The price of the Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to be announced soon. Stay alert to know the availability and other details.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo Reno 12F operates on ColorOS 14.0 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is equipped with AGC DT-Star 2 glass protection.
The brand-new smartphone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 2GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS2.2 storage. It also includes the Oppo AI suite like AI Recording Summary, AI Summary for text, AI Writer, and AI Speak.
On the front, the smartphone has a 32-megapixel shooter. This model sports AI-based camera specifications like AI Best Face, AI Eraser 2.0, AI Studio, and AI Clear Face.
