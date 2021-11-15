OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition Image Leaked, Check Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition is expected to launch soon in India.
(Photo: Amazon.in)
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition: Chinese tech company OnePlus is all set to launch OnePlus Nord 2 X PAC-MAN edition smartphone soon in India. Last week, the company launched a product page for the same on Amazon.in.
OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN smartphone will be a variant of OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone, which was launched earlier this year, in India.
A week after the announcement of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, a tipster has leaked an image of the same. Sudhanshu Ambhore, a renowned tipster has revelaed the design of the smartphone.
"OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition first look. Basically a silver/white colored back with PAC-MAN design that glows-in-the-dark in neon color," he tweeted.
According to the tweet, he has sourced the image from 'The Phone Talks'.
OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition image
Moreover, the tipster has also revealed an image of OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition retail box.
OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN will be a limited edition smartphone which will be launched in India and Europe, reported GIZMOCHINA. Launch date for the same is yet to be announced.
Moreover, the company is expected to do some software tweaks in the limited edition, and it may come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, reported Gadgets360.
No other information is available about the specifications of OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN edition smartphone.
