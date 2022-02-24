Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Be Launched Today: Here’s All You Need To Know

Motorola is all set to launch its new phone Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the market. The company has organised a global event for the launch on Thursday, 24 February 2022.

Flipkart announced a day ahead of the launch that Motorola Edge 30 Pro will make its debut in the Indian market on Thursday itself.

As per the deleted landing page of Flipkart, the phone will be launched in India on Thursday and the event will start at 8 pm IST.