Motorola Edge 30 Pro To Be Launched Today: Here’s All You Need To Know

Know the launch time and design specs for Motorola Edge 30 Pro
(Image: Motorola website)
Motorola is all set to launch its new phone Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the market. The company has organised a global event for the launch on Thursday, 24 February 2022.
Flipkart announced a day ahead of the launch that Motorola Edge 30 Pro will make its debut in the Indian market on Thursday itself.
As per the deleted landing page of Flipkart, the phone will be launched in India on Thursday and the event will start at 8 pm IST.
Motorola Edge 30 Pro is succeeding Motorola Edge 20 Pro which was launched last year. The phone is also believed to be the upgraded version of Moto X30 which made its debut in China last year.
Motorola 30 Edge Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. Let's know the other features of the new phone.
Processor: The company informed about the processor through a teaser on Flipkart. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core processor. It may possess 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB internal storage.
Display: Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to have a 6.7-inch full HD+OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display is said to have HDR+ support as well.
Rear camera: Motorola Edge 30 Pro will come with a three-camera set up in the back, offering a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.
Selfie Camera: The phone is believed to have a similar selfie sensor as the Motorola X30. It will also have a 60MP camera in the front for selfies.
Battery: Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery supported by 68-watt fast charging.
The Motorola 30 Edge Pro is tipped to be priced around Rs 50,000 and it makes it one of the most affordable Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphones in India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)