Here's How to Install Apple iOS 15 Beta on Your iPhone Device

Top iOS 15 features to elevate your iPhone experience this fall.
(Photo: Apple.com)
Tech giant Apple has rolled out iOS 15 public beta to eligible iPhone devices. Individuals who had signed up for the Apple Beta Software Program will now be able to install the iOS 15 public beta update.
Flagship devices such as Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and some other models are eligible for iOS 15.
iOS 15 is the fifteenth major release of the iOS mobile operating system, developed by Apple for its flagship devices. It was announced at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference on 7 June as the successor to iOS 14, and is expected to be released in late 2021.
Here's how to install iOS 15:
On your iOS device, open Safari browser and search for Apple Beta Software Program website
Sign up on the webpage, by clicking on 'enroll your devices' and accept Apple’s terms of services
Choose the software you wish to install. In case you have iPadOS 15 download iPadOS 15
Click the 'Download' button
Open Settings on your device, tap on the profile and click install
After your device reboots, go to software update, and install iOS 15.
iOS 15 is a major software update with powerful features that enhance the overall iPhone experience.
iOS 15 makes FaceTime calls more natural, introduces SharePlay for shared experiences, helps users focus and be in the moment with new ways to manage notifications, and brings more intelligence to photos and search to quickly access information.
iOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.
Meanwhile, the company had also introduced a multitasking feature to iPadOS 15 that is even more intuitive, making features like Split View and Slide Over easier to discover and use, and more powerful.
Along with multitasking, iPadOS 15 will also offer Quick Note, a new way to collaborate and organise, whether by typing or writing with Apple Pencil.
The new widget layouts for the home screen and app library offer simple ways to personalise the iPad experience and organise apps.
The brand new feature – Translation – will help to translate text and conversations. iPadOS 15 also includes new privacy controls in Siri, Mail, and more places across the system to further protect user information.
Published: 02 Jul 2021,12:54 PM IST