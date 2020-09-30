Google Pixel 5 Launching Today; Here’s What You Can Expect

It’s that time of the year again when we see new Google Pixel devices hit the market. Google is reportedly in the run-up to launch multiple Pixel devices at an online event today which will reportedly feature two new smartphones and a new Chromecast with a dedicated remote. The Google event will begin at 11 am PT (11.30 pm IST), and you can catch it live on Google’s official YouTube channel. Here’s a quick round-up of what you can expect from Google.

Google Pixel 5

According to Jon Prosser, a reliable Apple insider and serial leakster, the Pixel 5G will be announced in colours like black and green. The Pixel 4a 5G variant will be announced alongside in black only.



It is also rumoured that the Pixel 5 will be is powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC. This means that it will debut as the first 5G-ready Pixel phone.

It is also expected to be the first Pixel phone to come with 8GB of RAM and will feature a larger 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel.



The phone is tipped to be powered by a 4,000mAh battery pack with a dual rear camera setup. Other additions expected are a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.

Google Pixel 4a 5G

The 5G variant of the Google Pixel 4a was announced during the launch of the Google Pixel 4 and it’s expected the new 5G device will be launched at $499 (Rs 37,500 approx). In terms of the specifications, the Pixel 4A 5G is expected to come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate support and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

It is rumoured that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor bundled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage. We can expect the same camera setup on the 4a 5G as on the Pixel 5, however, packing a relatively smaller battery pack.

Chromecast+Google TV

The update to the Chromecast is also going to be one of the marquee products at Google’s main event. A slight change in ergonomics is expected with the new Chromecast sporting an oval design as the earlier Chromecast was more circular in shape.