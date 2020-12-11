Best Smartphones of 2020 in India? Check This List Before Buying

Here are the top phones of 2020 in terms of gaming, camera setup, battery life, design and value for money.
Best Smartphones 2020: | (Photo: The Quint)

2020 was a really interesting year for smartphones inspite of the hurdles of a global pandemic and production for almost every consumer electronics brand shutting down.

Irrespective of how they are priced and configured, each of these phones has achieved a massive feat in technology. From the phones launched in January at the Consumer Electronics Show to the most recent iPhone 12 lineup, 2020 has further closed the gap between good phones that are getting cheap and cheap phones that are getting good.

This year, we were also introduced to foldable smartphones, with Motorola bringing back the iconic Moto Razor in a foldable design and Samsung joining them in the race with the Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Here are the top phones of 2020 in terms of gaming, camera setup, battery life, design and value for money:

Best Gaming Phone: Asus ROG Phone 3
Best Camera Setup: Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Best Camera Setup: Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Best Battery Life: Samsung Galaxy M51
Best Design Phone: Apple iPhone 12 mini
Best Productivity Phone: Samsung Galaxy Note 5G
Best Value for Money Phone: OnePlus Nord 

