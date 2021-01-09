Apple iPhone 12 Costs 21 Percent More Than iPhone 11: Report

Apple iPhone 12 in India is priced at Rs 84,900 for 128GB and 79,900 for 64GB variant. But according to a report published in CounterPoint, it only costs Rs 30,300.

The report says the material cost of manufacturing the Apple iPhone 12 with 128GB is around $415, which is 21 percent more than iPhone 11.

Research analyst Ethan Qi conducted a Bill of Material (BoM) analysis of the 128GB iPhone 12 of both sub-6GHz and mmWave variants.

“Application processor, 5G baseband, display and 5G RF components represent the major areas of the cost increase,” said Ethan, adding, “From the cost perspective, the shift from LCD to OLED in the iPhone 12 is a big jump, resulting in an over $23 cost increase.”

Apple’s self-designed components, including the A14, PMIC, Audio and UWB chip, make up over 16.7 percent of the overall BoM cost, the report stated.