Four-Digit Security Code in CoWIN To Minimise Error, Says Centre

The CoWin System will introduce a four-digit security code starting from 8 May 2021 to minimise data entry errors which has caused inconvenience to the citizens.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in a statement, said , "It has been noticed in some instances that citizens that had booked their appointment for COVID vaccination through the CoWIN portal, but did not actually go for vaccination on the scheduled date, have received notification through SMS that a vaccine dose has been administered to them."

MoHFW said that upon examination, it has been found to occur largely on account of the vaccinator wrongly marking the citizen as vaccinated.