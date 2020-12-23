NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant Launches File-Sharing App DigiBoxx

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday, 22 December, launched DigiBoxx – India’s first digital file storage, sharing and management product for businesses and individual users.

DigiBoxx is founded by a tech startup promoted by Arnab Mitra, MD, LIQVD ASIA along with Ashish Jalan and Vivek Suchanti, Concept Group.

The platform is available on desktop, Android and iOS platforms. It consists of a file-sharing feature named 'InstaShare' that enables users to share, large-sized documents, high-resolution images, videos, PDFs in real quick time by registering on the app.

“This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and DigiBoxx is such an example. It ticks all the rights boxes for India Inc’s needs but also fills a gap for the MSME universe which is untapped,” Kant said while launching this product virtually.