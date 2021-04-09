Facebook Tests Adding Labels to Posts to Avoid Misinformation

Facebook is testing out adding labels to certain posts, so that people don't confuse satire for real news, in a bid to offer more clarity to users and fight misinformation on the platform.

Some of the labels included are ‘public official’, ‘fan page’ and ‘satire page’. The company said that it is testing a way to give people more context about the pages they see, so that people can better understand who they’re coming from.

This update focuses on identifying satirical sites such as The Onion and The Babylon Bee that produce satirical content. According to The Verge, even high profile celebrities such as president Donald Trump have mistaken satirical stories for real news.