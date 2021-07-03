Facebook Publishes First Report Under New IT Rules in India

As India toughens its stand against the Big Tech firms over its new IT rules, Facebook on Friday, 2 July, published the first edition of its monthly report on the new IT (Intermediary Guidelines) Rules, saying that it had removed 3,11,000 pieces of hate-speech content and 1.8 million adult nudity and sexual activity content between 15 May and 15 June.



The social networking platform also removed 75,000 pieces of content under the 'Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Organized Hate' policy, 1,06,000 pieces of content under the 'Dangerous Organizations and Individuals: Terrorist Propaganda' policy and 1,18,000 pieces of content related to bullying and harassment in India from its platform and Instagram in the same period.

"Over the years, we have consistently invested in technology, people and processes to further our agenda of keeping our users safe and secure online and enable them to express themselves freely on our platform," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.