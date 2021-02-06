Explained: Why Is the Clubhouse App the Next Big Thing?

After SpaceX CEO and founder Elon Musk hosted an audio-chat with Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, thousands of people flocked to social media blogging site to buy and gain access to the exclusive 'invite-only' social media platform Clubhouse.

The audio-based app has created a lot of buzz to an extent that a market for buying an invitation to the app has begun on Reddit, eBay and Craiglist social networks.

On the other hand, in China, invitations are being sold on Alibaba-owned marketplace Idle fish, despite Apple's App store's unavailability in the country.